Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,988 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 69,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $252.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $100.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th were paid a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

In related news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $123,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,856.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie set a $110.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/procter-gamble-co-pg-shares-sold-by-capital-bank-trust-co.html.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.