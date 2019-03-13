Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,001 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,735.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,653,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800,633 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $28,974,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,535,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,369 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $14,395,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,173,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 13,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 82,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,367,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,729,542 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,520. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

