Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 590,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 697,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,318,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $74.57.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

