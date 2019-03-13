Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Barclays PLC (BCS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 305,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 42,860 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 72,293 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,009,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 886.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 656,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 589,840 shares in the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE BCS opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2091 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/private-advisor-group-llc-increases-stake-in-barclays-plc-bcs.html.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.