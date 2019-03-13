Precocity Capital LP Trims Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Precocity Capital LP cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.7% of Precocity Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Precocity Capital LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,679,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,953,000 after purchasing an additional 270,346 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $2,818,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $272,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,374. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.75.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $190.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $154.03 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

