Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDS. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 31,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 61,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. 43,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,842. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $693.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.35.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

