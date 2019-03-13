Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Ebix Inc (EBIX)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223,009 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ebix by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,811,000 after buying an additional 185,061 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,335,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,839,000 after purchasing an additional 97,849 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. Ebix Inc has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Ebix had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ebix Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBIX. BidaskClub raised shares of Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ebix to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group set a $22.60 target price on shares of Ebix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ebix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

In other Ebix news, CEO Robin Raina purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,602,460 shares in the company, valued at $143,053,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

