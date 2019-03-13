Port Capital LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 192.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,107.33.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total transaction of $3,321,578.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,314,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total transaction of $2,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $8,180,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,673.10 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $796.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/port-capital-llc-has-2-60-million-holdings-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.