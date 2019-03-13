Polar Capital LLP Trims Holdings in Alleghany Co. (Y)

Polar Capital LLP decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Alleghany accounts for 0.9% of Polar Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.90% of Alleghany worth $83,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 902,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $616.97 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $558.50 and a 1 year high of $666.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($4.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.31) by $0.96. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alleghany to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

