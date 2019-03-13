Polar Capital LLP Boosts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned 0.60% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $52,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,947,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $859,771,000 after buying an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13,803.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,536,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,511,304 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,052,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,370,000 after buying an additional 60,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,045,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,194,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

RGA opened at $143.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $127.84 and a 1-year high of $163.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Reinsurance Group of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $394,202.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,911.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $698,270.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,662,897. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

