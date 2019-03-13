Polar Capital LLP Acquires 138,521 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,521 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $40,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 149.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,812,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,297 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 849,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after purchasing an additional 446,817 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 734,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,144,000 after purchasing an additional 432,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,534,000 after purchasing an additional 371,864 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 992,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,579,000 after purchasing an additional 283,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $120.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,284. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $130.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.26.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,494,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,051 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.85, for a total transaction of $347,356.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,944.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,660,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

