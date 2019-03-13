PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,132,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $332.54 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $303.00 to $331.50 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ultimate Software Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.68.

ULTI stock opened at $331.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 138.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.97 and a 12 month high of $365.86.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $304.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Scherr sold 70,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.68, for a total value of $23,485,929.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,509,395.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.97, for a total transaction of $1,659,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,677 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,213.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,522 shares of company stock worth $50,593,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

