PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,595,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 58.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 22.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 137.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 74,650 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 234.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of FCN opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

