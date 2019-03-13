PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (LM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Legg Mason by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Legg Mason by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in Legg Mason by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Legg Mason by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Legg Mason by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Legg Mason from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Legg Mason from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Legg Mason from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.73.

NYSE LM opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Legg Mason Inc has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($3.24). Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $704.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

