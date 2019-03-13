Plexus Holdings PLC (LON:POS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON POS traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 59 ($0.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,749. Plexus has a 12-month low of GBX 52.22 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 91 ($1.19).

Get Plexus alerts:

WARNING: “Plexus Holdings PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (POS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/plexus-holdings-plc-plans-dividend-of-gbx-1-pos.html.

About Plexus

Plexus Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides oil and gas engineering services. The Company is engaged in marketing a friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads and connectors, named POS-GRIP. The Company is involved in the sale of its POS-GRIP technology and associated products; the rental of wellheads utilizing the POS-GRIP technology, and service, including assisting with the commissioning and on-going service requirements of its equipment.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.