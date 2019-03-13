PlayCoin Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (PLY)

PlayCoin (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. PlayCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $2.27 million worth of PlayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayCoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One PlayCoin token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002173 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, Cobinhood and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00390474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.01671007 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00231094 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00001550 BTC.

PlayCoin Profile

PlayCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. PlayCoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayCoin_PLY . PlayCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@playcoin . PlayCoin’s official website is playcoin.game

PlayCoin Token Trading

PlayCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

