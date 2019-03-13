Pivotal Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Tilly’s (TLYS)

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We’d be surprised if TLYS doesn’t at least achieve the high end of its 4Q18 SSS/EPS guidance. The company will also provide 1Q19 guidance, and, while we believe the quarter is off to a slow start, as California traffic has been negatively impacted by unfavorable weather, some of this weakness should be offset by robust e- commerce sales. That said, 1Q19 consensus SSS/EPS looks a little high. Lastly, TLYS is a cheap stock, the cheapest it’s been, relative to its peer group, in over three years.””

Get Tilly's alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $18.00 price target on Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $11.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $340.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.35. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

In related news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 84.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 502,560 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.