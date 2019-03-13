Pitcairn Co. Invests $130,000 in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Stock

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

LXP opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.04 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

