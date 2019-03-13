Phantomx (PNX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Phantomx has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, STEX and SouthXchange. Phantomx has a market cap of $10,628.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.02328227 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011302 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000534 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000597 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 181.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00002092 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00001231 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 38,346,719 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

