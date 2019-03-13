Pfenex Inc (PFNX) Short Interest Update

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 742,743 shares, a decrease of 0.4% from the February 15th total of 746,051 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PFNX stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Pfenex has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $8.42.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 80,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that are in Phase I study.

