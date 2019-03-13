PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Holdings Lifted by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 6,874.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 193,309 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in PetroChina by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PetroChina by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in PetroChina by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in PetroChina by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PetroChina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

Shares of PTR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $65.02. 230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,235. The stock has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.21 and a 12 month high of $85.02.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

