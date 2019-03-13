Peter Moore Buys 100,000 Shares of Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN) Stock

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) insider Peter Moore bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($29,787.23).
ASX:CVN remained flat at $A$0.44 ($0.31) during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,540,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,000. Carnarvon Petroleum Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of A$0.70 ($0.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $590.80 million and a PE ratio of -440.00.
About Carnarvon Petroleum
