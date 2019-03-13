Peter Benz Acquires 10,332 Shares of Red Violet Inc (RDVT) Stock

Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) Director Peter Benz purchased 10,332 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $72,840.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RDVT stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Red Violet Inc has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $46.40.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

