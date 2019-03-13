Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Given $32.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $32.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Peoples Utah Bancorp an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st.

In related news, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $112,129.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,228.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,505 in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUB. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 370.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $38.70.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.