People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) EVP Galan G. Daukas Sells 13,534 Shares

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) EVP Galan G. Daukas sold 13,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $231,566.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. 2,617,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,419. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.13. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.25 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,208,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,012,000 after purchasing an additional 582,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,208,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,012,000 after buying an additional 582,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,412,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,006,000 after buying an additional 3,095,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,217,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,298,000 after buying an additional 325,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,879,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,565,000 after buying an additional 589,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

