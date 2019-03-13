Peconic Partners LLC Has $111.08 Million Stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 618,459 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 27.2% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $111,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 83.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $142,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen purchased 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $249,181.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,053.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $269,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 52,060 shares of company stock worth $1,538,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $46.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NYSE PWR opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/peconic-partners-llc-has-111-08-million-stake-in-quanta-services-inc-pwr.html.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.