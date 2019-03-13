Peconic Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 666.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 0.4% of Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $186.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $133.53 and a twelve month high of $186.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.63.

In related news, Director Gustavo Lara sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $314,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,393.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,084 shares of company stock valued at $11,256,682. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

