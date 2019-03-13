Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.88.

PEB stock opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $235.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 64 hotels, totaling approximately 15,400 guest rooms, located in 11 states and the District of Columbia, in the following markets: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.