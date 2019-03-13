PAVmed (PAVM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,747,492 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,855% from the previous session’s volume of 191,659 shares.The stock last traded at $1.10 and had previously closed at $1.06.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Monday, January 14th.
The stock has a market cap of $28.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.03.
About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device.
