Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (PBHC) Director George P. Joyce Buys 1,000 Shares

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Director George P. Joyce acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $14,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC remained flat at $$14.11 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $61.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of -0.24.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 213,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 322,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

