Pason Systems Inc. (PSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

TSE PSI opened at C$20.06 on Wednesday. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$16.61 and a 52 week high of C$24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 27.48.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

In other Pason Systems news, insider Jonathan Faber bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.55 per share, with a total value of C$74,200.00.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation data management systems for drilling rigs worldwide. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

