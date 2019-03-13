Pareteum (TEUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Pareteum updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Pareteum stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Pareteum has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEUM shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Pareteum in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Pareteum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on Pareteum in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

