Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on April 15th

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Packaging Corp Of America has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Packaging Corp Of America has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America to earn $8.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

PKG opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.85. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $124.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.52%. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Packaging Corp Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

