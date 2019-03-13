Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Issues Earnings Results

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.41), Morningstar.com reports. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $334.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.56 million.

Shares of PEIX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,856. The company has a market cap of $61.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.91. Pacific Ethanol has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEIX shares. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,444 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 249,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 292,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 350,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 183,454 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Issues Earnings Results” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/pacific-ethanol-peix-issues-earnings-results.html.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.