Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino Sells 57,560 Shares

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 57,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $1,132,780.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,837.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE OI opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.72 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter worth $21,545,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,503,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after buying an additional 1,092,905 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 1,600.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,021,967 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter valued at $10,877,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 877.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 551,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 494,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

