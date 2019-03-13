Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,707,562 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the February 15th total of 14,580,037 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,772,929 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 68.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OSTK stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $699.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Maxim Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Overstock.com to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,983,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,631,000 after buying an additional 231,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,024,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,079,000 after buying an additional 103,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after buying an additional 128,649 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth about $13,580,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; artisan-crafted products; and other products.

