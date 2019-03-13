ORS Group (ORS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,326.00

ORS Group (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. One ORS Group token can currently be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00001081 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ORS Group has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. ORS Group has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,326.00 worth of ORS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $643.21 or 0.16460148 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00046930 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001272 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

ORS Group Token Profile

ORS Group (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. ORS Group’s total supply is 557,670,520 tokens. The official message board for ORS Group is medium.com/@ORS_Fabio . The official website for ORS Group is www.orsgroup.io . ORS Group’s official Twitter account is @ORS_ICO

Buying and Selling ORS Group

ORS Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ORS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ORS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

