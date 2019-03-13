Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Heritage Financial by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 388,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 147,795 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Heritage Financial by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Heritage Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,481 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Heritage Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $103,268.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HFWA. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

