Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $365,000 Position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,289,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,743,000 after buying an additional 801,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,743,000 after buying an additional 801,780 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,568,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 653,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 518,465 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Peter John Martin Harding purchased 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,592.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Delbert Christensen purchased 1,750 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,267.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,154.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REGI shares. BidaskClub lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

