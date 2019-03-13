Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.43.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DWDP shares. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of DowDuPont to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

WARNING: “Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund-reduces-position-in-dowdupont-inc-dwdp.html.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.