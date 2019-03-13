Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 15,575 Tivity Health Inc (TVTY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tivity Health by 143.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TVTY. BidaskClub cut Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tivity Health to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Tivity Health to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

TVTY stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96. Tivity Health Inc has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

