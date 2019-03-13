Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires New Stake in AZZ Inc (AZZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,655,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,916,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,799,000 after buying an additional 130,893 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 37.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.87. AZZ Inc has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $56.05.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). AZZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AZZ Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

