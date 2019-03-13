Opus Bank (OPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.55 Million

Brokerages expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to announce sales of $62.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.70 million. Opus Bank posted sales of $65.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full-year sales of $259.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $260.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $281.65 million, with estimates ranging from $280.20 million to $283.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Opus Bank had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Opus Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opus Bank during the third quarter worth about $175,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Opus Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Opus Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 2,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,945. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

