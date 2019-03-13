Opus Bank (OPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.55 Million

Brokerages expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to announce sales of $62.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.70 million. Opus Bank posted sales of $65.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full-year sales of $259.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $260.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $281.65 million, with estimates ranging from $280.20 million to $283.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Opus Bank had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Opus Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opus Bank during the third quarter worth about $175,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Opus Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Opus Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 2,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,945. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

