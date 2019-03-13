Optical Cable (OCC) Posts Earnings Results

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ OCC opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.42. Optical Cable has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 million, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Optical Cable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Optical Cable in the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Optical Cable by 48.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 150,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 48,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Optical Cable by 48.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 48,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Optical Cable by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

