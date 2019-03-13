OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,950,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $95,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 41.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 726,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 211,990 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 47.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

NYSE OMF opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.55.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMF. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OneMain from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.50 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/onemain-holdings-inc-omf-shares-sold-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.