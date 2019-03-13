Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL stock opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.82.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $296,239.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

