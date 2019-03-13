ODUWA (OWC) Trading Down 43.1% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00006564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $601,856.00 and approximately $15,360.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006630 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026182 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014221 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00145522 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000314 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00002418 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00022925 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

