Oceaneering International (OII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.64.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Societe Generale set a $17.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.
In other news, VP David K. Lawrence bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $29,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan R. Curtis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE OII opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.02. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.12 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.