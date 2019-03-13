Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,982 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $29,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 496.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.79. 46,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,250. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

