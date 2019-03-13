Obyte 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,803.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Obyte has a market cap of $26.23 million and $7,803.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Obyte has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for about $38.63 or 0.00988250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00389166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.01673439 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $645.06 or 0.16500130 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00232083 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

